Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Double-doubles Sunday
Finney-Smith amassed 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 2Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 137-123 victory over Houston.
Finney-Smith notched up his first double-double of the season Sunday, helping the Mavericks to an impressive road victory over the Rockets. Despite a few flashes this season, Finney-Smith is barely putting up top-200 numbers and can be left for those in deeper formats.
