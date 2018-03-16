Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Doubtful Saturday
Finney-Smith, who will play and start Friday against Toronto, is doubtful Saturday against Brooklyn for rest, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith missed 51 games in the middle of the season due to left knee quadriceps tendinitis, finally making his return to action Saturday against Memphis. As a result, however, the team is still opting to exercise caution with him.
