Finney-Smith will join the starting five for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Finney-Smith is set to enter the starting lineup with Luka Doncic ruled out due to a hip injury. Finney-Smith is averaging 8.7 points along with 4.1 rebounds through 20 games this season and figures to remain a starter until Doncic returns to health.