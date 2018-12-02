Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Draws start Sunday
Finney-Smith will join the starting five for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith is set to enter the starting lineup with Luka Doncic ruled out due to a hip injury. Finney-Smith is averaging 8.7 points along with 4.1 rebounds through 20 games this season and figures to remain a starter until Doncic returns to health.
