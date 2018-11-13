Finney-Smith is starting Monday's game against Chicago, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Finney-Smith will join the starting five with Wesley Matthews out of action due to a hamstring issue. Finney-Smith has put up 8.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over 25.1 minutes per game so far this season and should see an uptick in playing time until Matthews is able to return from injury.