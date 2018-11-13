Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Draws start vs. Bulls
Finney-Smith is starting Monday's game against Chicago, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Finney-Smith will join the starting five with Wesley Matthews out of action due to a hamstring issue. Finney-Smith has put up 8.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over 25.1 minutes per game so far this season and should see an uptick in playing time until Matthews is able to return from injury.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Scores 12 points in Monday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Draws opening night start•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will start preseason opener•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Shut down for rest of summer league•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will sit out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Finishes season in double figures•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country