Finney-Smith supplied 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Friday's 93-88 loss to the Kings.

With the team down Dennis Smith (knee), Seth Curry (leg) and Devin Harris (personal), Finney-Smith was relied upon for more than usual off the pine. He averaged just 4.3 points across 20.3 minutes per game last season, so his 14-point outburst was certainly unexpected. That said, he can likely continue being avoided in the vast majority of fantasy formats.

