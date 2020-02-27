Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Drops 14 points in win
Finney-Smith had 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 win against San Antonio.
Finney-Smith's production has been slightly inconsistent over the season, but he managed to record his first double-digit point total since Feb. 8. The 26-year-old didn't have his highest shot volume Wednesday, but he was efficient in his opportunities as he converted on 71.4 percent of his field goal attempts. Finney-Smith is averaging 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.
