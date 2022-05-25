Finney-Smith posted 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

While he didn't deliver a dominant stat line as Doncic did, Finney-Smith certainly played a big role in the win -- he only missed four of his 13 shots and ended the game as Dallas' second-best scoring threat. That said, this game ended a streak of six contests in which he couldn't surpass the 10-point mark. He can get hot and light up the scoreboard on any given night, but he needs to be more consistent in order to become a more valuable offensive threat for Dallas -- both in fantasy and in real life. He's averaging just 10.4 points per game over his last 10 appearances, but he's been deadly from three-point range as he's hit 47.3 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in that span.