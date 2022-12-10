Finney-Smith registered five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 106-105 loss to the Bucks.

Finney-Smith didn't score many points, but he recorded eight rebounds and three blocked shots in the loss. It's an encouraging sign for the veteran, who was in the middle of a slump to begin the month.