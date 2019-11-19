Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Enjoys rare scoring outburst
Finney-Smith scored a career-high 22 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes Monday in the Mavericks' 117-110 win over the Spurs.
Finney-Smith's value to the Mavericks typically doesn't show up in the box score, but the forward made a rare statistical impact Monday thanks in large part to some hot shooting from the field. Heading into the contest, Finney-Smith had averaged only 8.0 points on 45 percent shooting for the season, so the big outburst against the Spurs probably isn't anything that should be viewed as something that's consistently repeatable.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Compiles nine points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: To start Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Moving to bench•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starts second game of the season•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Steps into starting role•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...