Finney-Smith scored a career-high 22 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes Monday in the Mavericks' 117-110 win over the Spurs.

Finney-Smith's value to the Mavericks typically doesn't show up in the box score, but the forward made a rare statistical impact Monday thanks in large part to some hot shooting from the field. Heading into the contest, Finney-Smith had averaged only 8.0 points on 45 percent shooting for the season, so the big outburst against the Spurs probably isn't anything that should be viewed as something that's consistently repeatable.