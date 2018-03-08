Head coach Rick Carlisle said Finney-Smith (knee) has a good chance of playing either Saturday against the Grizzlies or Sunday against the Rockets, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Finney-Smith has been out the last four months while recovering from left knee quadriceps tendinitis, but it appears he's slated to take the court over the weekend if everything goes as planned. Considering the lengthy absence, Finney-Smith will likely have some hefty restrictions early on and likely shouldn't be expected to play in back-to-backs for some time. With the expected limitations and uncertainties surrounding his role, it's safe to avoid Finney-Smith for fantasy purposes at this point.