Finney-Smith (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies and then be rested for Sunday's matchup vs. Houston, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Finney-Smith has been sidelined for the last four months while nursing left knee quadriceps tendinitis, but the expectation is that he will officially make his return Saturday. Expect an official update following the team's shootaround Saturday morning, but barring any setbacks, Finney-Smith should be suited up for the game. It's likely, however, that he has some serious restrictions placed on him for the first several games he plays in given the length of his absence.