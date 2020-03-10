Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Expected to play Tuesday
Finney-Smith (hip) is expected to play Tuesday against the Spurs, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Finney-Smith has sat out the past two contests due to a right hip injury, but a return to the court is in the cards Tuesday. Since the start of February, he's averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.7 minutes.
