Finney-Smith (hip) is expected to play Tuesday against the Spurs, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Finney-Smith has sat out the past two contests due to a right hip injury, but a return to the court is in the cards Tuesday. Since the start of February, he's averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.7 minutes.

