Finney-Smith (lower leg) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Kings.
He was questionable earlier in the day, so at this point it appears the defensive-minded wing will be available as the Mavs begin a back-to-back set. Finney-Smith is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 made threes over his last five contests.
