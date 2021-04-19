Finney-Smith totaled 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 loss to the Kings.

On what was a disappointing night for the Mavericks, Finney-Smith was one of the few bright spots. Despite a consistent role, he has been unable to take the next step this season. He is a solid enough addition to any fantasy squad but the upside is basically zero and streaming his position is likely to garner more significant production.