Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Finishes season in double figures
Finney-Smith finished with 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assist and two steals during the Mavericks' 124-97 home loss to the Suns on Tuesday.
Finney-Smith reached the 14-point mark Tuesday despite struggling from the floor. The former Florida Gator however concluded the regular season by scoring in double figures in each of the last four Mavericks' contests. Finney-Smith played in 21 games during his second year in the NBA with the Mavericks and averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
