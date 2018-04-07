Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: First career double-double
Finney-Smith added 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal during the Mavericks' 113-106 loss at Detroit on Friday.
Finney-Smith posted his first career double-double in a superb, all-around performance from the second-year player out of Florida. Friday's contest was also the 24-year-old's second straight game scoring past the 14-point mark. Finney-Smith will look to keep it going when Dallas travels to Philadelphia on Sunday.
