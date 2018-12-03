Finney-Smith totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes in the Mavericks' 114-110 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Finney-Smith drew a turn with the first unit in the absence of Luka Doncic (hip) and delivered a solid line across an extended allotment of playing time. He also played a pivotal role in the narrow victory, as his tip-in of a Harrison Barnes miss with 34.3 seconds remaining gave the Mavericks a 111-110 lead they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way. The versatile Finney-Smith is capable of filling multiple positions and can typically be counted on for strong production across the stat sheet relative to playing time.