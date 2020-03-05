Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Game-time call Friday
Finney-Smith (hip) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against Memphis, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Finney-Smith injured his hip during Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, which explains why he only played nine minutes in the overtime win. While he appears to have avoided a long-term injury, his status for Friday's game likely won't be determined until closer to tip-off.
