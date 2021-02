Finney-Smith delivered 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Finney-Smith was one of three starters that scored in double digits Sunday, and he drained at least four threes for the second consecutive contest. He is averaging 9.5 points while shooting 47.2 percent from deep in eight games this month.