Finney-Smith scored 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 win over the Hornets.

The double-double was his first of the season and just the second of his career. While the third-year forward's offensive contributions and overall fantasy value are likely to remain inconsistent, Finney-Smith has grabbed double-digit boards in consecutive games, and his spot in the starting five is likely secure with Harrison Barnes now in Sacramento.