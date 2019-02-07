Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Grabs first double-double in win
Finney-Smith scored 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 win over the Hornets.
The double-double was his first of the season and just the second of his career. While the third-year forward's offensive contributions and overall fantasy value are likely to remain inconsistent, Finney-Smith has grabbed double-digit boards in consecutive games, and his spot in the starting five is likely secure with Harrison Barnes now in Sacramento.
