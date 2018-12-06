Finney-Smith finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 132-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Finney-Smith moved into the starting lineup with Dennis Smith (wrist) ruled out earlier in the day. Finney-Smith has been in and out of the starting five, often playing Mr fix-it, replacing injured players. No matter his role, the production is limited and he is more suited to a deep league format.