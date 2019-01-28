Finney-Smith tallied 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 loss to Dallas.

Finney-Smith continues to produce in limited minutes off the Mavericks bench. He has now recorded multiple steals in three of his past four games while also hitting seven triples and pulling down 21 rebounds. The playing time is not typically enough for him to have any value outside of deeper formats but he could be viewed as a steals streamer in certain situations.