Finner-Smith will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with Indiana, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Finney-Smith will be replaced by Jalen Brunson in the starting lineup against the Pacers. The reason for the move is unclear, but it's unlikely to have too much of an effect on Finner-Smith's playing time as the third-year forward's carved out a sizable rotational role with the Mavericks and is averaging 25.5 minutes per game on the season.