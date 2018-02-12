Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Hopeful to return this season
Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson said Thursday that he's hopeful Finney-Smith (knee) will be able to return to the court this season, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith hasn't played since Nov. 12 while dealing with left knee quadriceps tendinitis, and his return isn't imminent with the Mavericks labeling him out indefinitely earlier this month. Given his extensive time off, Finney-Smith will likely need to put in multiple full practices and participate in rehab games with the G League's Texas Legends before the Mavericks activate him. Even if that happens at some point in the second half, Finney-Smith is unlikely to hold a major role in the rotation after averaging just 11.8 minutes per game in eight appearances prior to being shut down.
More News
