Finney-Smith (hip) went through a full practice Tuesday and said he hopes to play Wednesday against the Hawks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Finney-Smith hasn't played since Dec. 19 due to a right adductor strain, but he logged his first full practice Tuesday since suffering the issue and appears close to returning to game action. More clarity on his availability should surface when Dallas releases its next injury report.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Still out•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains out Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Sidelined at least two more weeks•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out again Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains sidelined Sunday•