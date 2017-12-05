Mavs' coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that he hopes to have Finney-Smith (knee) back before the end of the month, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Finney-Smith has been sidelined since mid-November with tendinitis in his knee, and the Mavs have not offered up much in the way of a return timetable. Carlisle's comments would suggest that Finney-Smith is at least a couple of weeks away from getting back on the floor, so he can be safely ignored in leagues of just about any size. Prior to the injury, Finney-Smith had appeared in only eight contests, logging just over 11 minutes per game.