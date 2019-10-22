Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: In line to start opener
Finney-Smith (hip) is listed in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards, Mavstats reports.
Finney-Smith had been nursing a sore hip earlier in training camp, but he was able to go through Saturday's practice and is now expected to run with the first unit. He put up 7.5 points and registered 4.8 rebounds over 81 games a season ago with Dallas.
