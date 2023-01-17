Finney-Smith (hip) is expected to return to action Wednesday versus the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Finney-Smith is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but it appears the team is preparing for him to retake the floor behind the scenes. Finney-Smith hasn't drawn into game action since Dec. 19 against the Timberwolves, so he could have some limitations in terms of minutes and may need to knock off some rust. Even if neither of those is true, Finney-Smith hasn't produced at a level this season worthy of fantasy usage in most formats, so his return shouldn't mean a ton on that front.