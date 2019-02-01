Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: In starting lineup
Finney-Smith will start Thursday's game against the Pistons, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
The Mavs are depleted following Thursday's trade, and an injury to Luka Doncic, so they'll go with Finney-Smith as the nominal shooting guard, with Maxi Kleber and Harrison Barnes at forward, and Salah Mejri at center. Rookie Jalen Brunson will get the nod at point guard.
