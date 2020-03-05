Finney-Smith's (hip) injury is likely to be a day-to-day issue, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Finney-Smith suffered the injury during Wednesday's win over the Pelicans, and it seems like he's avoided something long-term. More information may arrive in the coming days, with the Mavericks' next game arriving Friday against the Grizzlies. Tentatively, Finney-Smith should be considered questionable for that contest.