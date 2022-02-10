Finney-Smith agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the Mavericks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The trade of Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards on Thursday opened up some cap space for the Mavericks, and the team wasted little time in locking up Finney-Smith through the 2025-26 campaign. He's averaging a career-high 10.1 points to go along with 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.5 minutes this season and should continue to play a pivotal role in the frontcourt.