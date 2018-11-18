Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Joins starting lineup
Finney-Smith is starting Saturday against the Warriors, Mike Peasley of Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Finney-Smith will pick up another start with Wes Matthews (hamstring) unavailable. In five starts this season, Finney-Smith is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 32.4 minutes per contest.
