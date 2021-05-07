Finney-Smith registered 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebound and three assists across 39 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 win over the Nets.

Since a seven-point performance, Finney-Smith has topped double figures in scoring 10 times over his last 11 outings. On top of his scoring, Finney-Smith has also contributed in the rebounding department, averaging 5.5 boards in that span while also registering at least one steal in seven games.