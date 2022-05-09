Finney-Smith provided 24 points (8-13 FG, 8-12 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 111-101 win over the Suns.
Finney-Smith was hot early and often en route to a season-high eight made threes. His 24 points marked his first 20-plus point outing of the playoffs and was key in propelling the Mavericks to a second consecutive win to tie the series. Coming into the contest, Finney-Smith was averaging just 12.2 points during the postseason, so Dallas hopes the defensive-minded forward can build off his strong performance moving forward.
