Finney-Smith (lower leg) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Finney-Smith has been dealing with a sore lower-leg for the last few games, but he's been able to play through the issue. It looks like he's on course to sit out Thursday, however, and if that's the case it would be his first absence since March 19. the three-and-D forward has averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.3 made three-pointers over his last seven contests.