Finney-Smith (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Finney-Smith has already missed nine games due to the league's health and safety protocols. The questionable tag is an upgrade from where he's been during that period, however, so it's possible he gets back on the court soon. He was averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.4 minutes prior to being shut down.