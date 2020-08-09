Finney-Smith (hip) is listed as out for Monday's game against Utah due to a strained left hip.

It's unclear if the injury is something of true concern, as the Mavs will also hold out Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) on the first half of a back-to-back. Finney-Smith has logged some heavy minutes in recent games, including 43 in Saturday's overtime win over the Bucks. In that game, he went for a season-high 27 points, to go with 11 boards and five assists.