Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Logs 16 points, 12 boards in win
Finney-Smith supplied 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, and three assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime win against the Grizzlies.
Finney-Smith earned a team-high minute total and wasn't shy about firing away from beyond the arc. Furthermore, he hauled in a career high rebounding total while recording his second double-double of the season. Finney-Smith hadn't posted a double-digit point total in any of the last nine games, so it may not be wise for fantasy owners to expect a repeat performance with just two tilts remaining. Still, he's at least worthy of consideration in daily leagues for Tuesday's matchup versus the lowly Suns.
