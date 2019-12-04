Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Logs season-high 37 minutes
Finney-Smith had seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-97 win over the Pelicans.
Finney-Smith finished with a season high in minutes but failed to make much of an impact on the box score. He's a versatile defender who's usually good for at least one trey, but like most Mavericks that spend a lot of time alongside Luka Doncic, Finney-Smith mostly plays off the star sophomore.
