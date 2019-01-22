Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Makes impression off bench
Finney-Smith registered 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes Monday in the Mavericks' 116-106 loss to the Bucks.
Finney-Smith's all-around effort was instrumental in helping the Mavericks stay competitive with the NBA's top team, but this sort of production shouldn't be viewed as the norm for the high-energy forward. Coming into Monday, Finney-Smith was averaging just 5.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 20.8 minutes per game in January. He remains safe to ignore in the majority of fantasy formats.
