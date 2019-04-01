Finney-Smith played 16 minutes and contributed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and six rebounds Sunday in the Mavericks' 106-103 win over the Thunder.

After starting five times in a six-game stretch from March 6 to March 16, Finney-Smith played 32 minutes in his first contest back on the bench but hasn't seen anywhere close to that level of playing time since. Over his last six outings, Finney-Smith has topped out at 22 minutes and has seen his production suffer accordingly, as he's averaging just 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds during that stretch.