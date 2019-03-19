Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Moves to bench
Finney-Smith played 32 minutes and finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, two blocks, two rebounds and one steal Monday in the Mavericks' 129-125 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
With Luka Doncic (back) returning from a one-game absence, Finney-Smith transitioned back into a bench role but didn't see a notable drop in playing time. Aside from the defensive categories, however, Finney-Smith didn't bring much production to the table during his extensive time on the court. Finney-Smith is averaging just 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.3 minutes per game over his last six contests, numbers that don't warrant ownership in the majority of fantasy leagues.
