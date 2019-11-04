Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Moving to bench
Finney-Smith will come off the bench in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
The Mavs will go with a smaller starting five to counter the Cavs, inserting Jalen Brunson at shooting guard and shifting Seth Curry up to small forward. Thus far, Finney-Smith has started three of fives games, and he logged 31 minutes in a starting role Friday against the Lakers.
