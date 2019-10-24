Finney-Smith scattered 10 points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

While Finney-Smith wasn't exceptional fantasy-wise, he narrowly missed a double-double and finished with a team-leading plus-18 net rating. The fourth-year forward got the start Wednesday and could separate himself from Justin Jackson and Tim Hardaway and secure the starting role going forward if he's able to continue his strong play.