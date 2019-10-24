Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Nears double-double in opener
Finney-Smith scattered 10 points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.
While Finney-Smith wasn't exceptional fantasy-wise, he narrowly missed a double-double and finished with a team-leading plus-18 net rating. The fourth-year forward got the start Wednesday and could separate himself from Justin Jackson and Tim Hardaway and secure the starting role going forward if he's able to continue his strong play.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: In line to start opener•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Practices Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will not play•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Deemed questionable•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: To remain out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...