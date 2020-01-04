Finney-Smith posted eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, two steals and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 victory over the Nets.

Finney-Smith has been playing well since the beginning of December, averaging 21.2 fantasy points -- good enough to be worth a roster spot in some deeper points leagues. Despite not being a great scorer, his quality rebounding and solid defense gives him a high floor. Finney-Smith has 13 performances this season with at least five rebounds, one steal and one block.