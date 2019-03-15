Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Not in starting lineup
Finney-Smith will move to the bench for Thursday's game against Denver, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Finney-Smith had started each of the last four games for the Mavs, but Tim Hardaway will slot in at small forward, pushing Finney-Smith to a reserve role. He was held to four points over 21 minutes the last time he came off the bench Mar. 4 against Brooklyn.
