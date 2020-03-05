Play

Finney-Smith (hip) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Finney-Smith suffered the injury during the first half and was initially questionable to return, but he won't end up retaking the court. He had two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in nine minutes and shold be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies.

More News
Our Latest Stories