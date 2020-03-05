Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Not returning Wednesday
Finney-Smith (hip) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Finney-Smith suffered the injury during the first half and was initially questionable to return, but he won't end up retaking the court. He had two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in nine minutes and shold be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies.
