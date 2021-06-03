Finney-Smith produced eight points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five steals, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 victory over the Clippers.
Despite scoring just eight points, Finney-Smith still managed to play a major role in the victory, racking up six combined steals and blocks. He continues to be the ultimate glue guy for the Mavericks, often doing all the little things on both ends of the floor. Things now head back to Dallas where the home team will look to secure their first win of the series.
