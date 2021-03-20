Finney-Smith (personal) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
After missing two games due to a personal matter, Finney-Smith will be back in action Sunday. Since February, he's averaged 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 33.0 minutes.
