Finney-Smith (hip) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Blazers.
He was held out of Monday's win over Utah, but Finney-Smith will be back in the lineup as the Mavs play their penultimate seeding game. The defensive-minded wing has averaged 40.3 minutes per game over his last three contests.
